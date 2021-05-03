Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATLKY. DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

