Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in April

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFHIF opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Atlas Financial has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.