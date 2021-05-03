Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 113 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $336.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,322,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $211.12 and a one year high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

