Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $149,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 123.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,210. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23.

