Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.74% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MINC. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $956,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.85. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $52.42.

