Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of FEZ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 46,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,683. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

