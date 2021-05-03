Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 345 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 944,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $47,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $56.93. 452,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,946,070. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.