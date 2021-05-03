Atlassian’s (TEAM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $350.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.35.

Shares of TEAM opened at $237.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.36 and a 200-day moving average of $225.37. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -131.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a one year low of $146.06 and a one year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after acquiring an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

