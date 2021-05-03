Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ATVDY stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

