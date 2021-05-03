Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NYSE:ALV opened at $100.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $107.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

