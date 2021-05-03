Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $197.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $186.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.