AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,464.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $982.30 and a 52-week high of $1,524.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,407.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,236.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.