Auxilium Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (AUX)

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Auxilium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $75,165.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000154 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Auxilium

Auxilium is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,494,866 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global.

Auxilium Coin Trading

