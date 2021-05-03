Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

NYSE AVLR traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.64. 723,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,720. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.95. Avalara has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

