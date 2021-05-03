AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

NYSE:AVB opened at $192.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.27. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

