Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.24. Avangrid also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.250-2.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 427,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,766. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

