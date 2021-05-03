Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avantor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

