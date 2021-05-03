Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of AVTR opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Avantor by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 416,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

