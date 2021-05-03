Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Buys 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,719 shares of company stock worth $40,000,084. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock opened at $2,410.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,915.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,299.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

