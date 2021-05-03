Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.