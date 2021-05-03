Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $247.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s first-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year. The company expects earnings per share between $8.40 and $8.80 for 2021. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 21%. It expects organic sales growth to be approximately 9-11% for the current year, driven by higher volume and price hikes. The Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Retail Branding and Information Solutions business is benefiting from core apparel business. The company is poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement. Moreover, it expects incremental savings from restructuring actions of $70 million during 2021.”

AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

AVY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.27. 1,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,971. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $216.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

