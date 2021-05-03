Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.64.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

