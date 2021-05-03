Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Shares of AVNT opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

