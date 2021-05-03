AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 37.2% in April

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $28.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. AXA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

