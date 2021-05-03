AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Up 44.1% in April

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 708,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after buying an additional 208,820 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AxoGen by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after buying an additional 81,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AxoGen by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AXGN stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $763.25 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.