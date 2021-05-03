Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,969 Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $119.60. 590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,410. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $130.45.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

