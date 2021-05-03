Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $892,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,270. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.