Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000.

NYSEARCA IAI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.64. 1,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,345. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $98.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

