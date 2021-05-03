Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 120.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of CHIQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.