Azeez Hayne Sells 4,000 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

URBN traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.09. 2,639,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,874. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.75, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 63,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

