Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce ($1.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.35). Azul reported earnings of ($1.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.89 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Azul by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 60.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after buying an additional 768,797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after buying an additional 288,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.11. 13,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

