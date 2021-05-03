B. Riley Increases Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target to $19.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

