B. Riley Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $98.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NYSE ONTO opened at $68.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

