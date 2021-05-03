Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,445 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $$100.12 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58.

