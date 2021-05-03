Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

POR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

