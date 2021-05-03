Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65,718 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,211. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $737.53 million, a PE ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

