Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,012. The stock has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

