Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report sales of $4.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.96 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,168,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,958. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

