Balancer (BAL) Achieves Market Cap of $489.75 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $70.53 or 0.00122759 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $489.75 million and $188.12 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.83 or 0.00890856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,701.34 or 0.09923304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00099487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00046742 BTC.

Balancer Profile

BAL is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

