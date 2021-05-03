Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.99

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 1757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAFYY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.