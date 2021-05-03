Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Ball by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.26. 992,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,176. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.44. Ball has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

