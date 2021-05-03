Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.40 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.04 ($3.57).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

