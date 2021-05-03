Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3,003.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 162,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

