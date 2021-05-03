Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BCTF stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bancorp 34 has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

