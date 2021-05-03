Band Protocol (BAND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149.97 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $18.36 or 0.00032259 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $376.25 million and $149.97 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00073268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.49 or 0.00895241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,078.02 or 0.10679783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00100408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047129 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

