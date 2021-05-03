Bank of Stockton Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 490,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,536,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.