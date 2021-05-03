Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank OZK’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflected higher revenues, provision benefits and lower rates. Solid loan balances and the company’s business restructuring initiatives are expected to continue supporting revenues. Moreover, the company's solid balance sheet position will keep supporting its financials. It is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value in the future through sustained capital deployment activities. However, Bank OZK's margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to the near-zero interest rate environment. Further, operating expenses are likely to stay elevated mainly due efforts to improve technology and investment in franchise.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

OZK stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $41.47. 8,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 208,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

