Bankinter’s (BKIMF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

