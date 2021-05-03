Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Santori & Peters

Santori & Peters boosted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN comprises about 1.8% of Santori & Peters’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Santori & Peters’ holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPE. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12-month low of $123.08 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.10.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.