Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 210 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £30.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

